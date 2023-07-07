Monsoon surge likely over north India from July 9: IMD

The ongoing intense rainfall spell over the west coast particularly Konkan, Goa and Gujarat is expected to reduce from Friday while rainfall activity is likely to increase over northern parts of the country from July 9, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan during next five days. (HT Photo | Sakib Ali)

The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position. There is an east-west shear zone is running roughly along South Peninsular India.

The off-shore trough at mean sea level is running from south Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha in lower tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat coast and a western disturbance is also impacting the Western Himalayan region.

All these weather systems are leading to monsoon surge over the west coast and north India, meteorologists said.

“Intense rainfall will continue over the west coast for two more days because of a big monsoon surge over the region. There is a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and Punjab. The monsoon trough is south of its normal position and helping bring easterly winds from Bay of Bengal while another cyclonic circulation over Gujarat is helping bring southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea. Together, the conditions are perfect for widespread rain over north and northwest India from Uttarakhand to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Indo-Gangetic Plains for next five days. A feeble western disturbance is also impacting the Western Himalayan region which will also accentuate rain,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

Light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over the South Peninsular region during the next two days and decrease thereafter.

Over northwest India, moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the region during next five days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan during next five days and West Uttar Pradesh during next two days.

Over Central India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely over the region during next two days and reduction thereafter.

Over east and adjoining northeast India, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Bihar during next five days.