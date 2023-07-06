Home / India News / Gujarat to receive heavy rainfall for the next 5 days: IMD

Gujarat to receive heavy rainfall for the next 5 days: IMD

By Sreelakshmi B
Jul 06, 2023 03:59 PM IST

The IMD official's statement comes as the country witnesses the effects of monsoon in almost all the states.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that most parts of Gujarat will see rainfall for the next five days. “For the next five days in the entire Gujarat, there are chances of rainfall in most places. The entire state will receive rainfall…” said the director of IMD Ahmedabad MeT Centre, Manorama Mohanty.

Mohanty further said that the Saurashtra-Kutch region in Gujarat will witness very heavy rainfall. “…but there can be heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places… there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Gujarat region and Saurashtra Kutch region…” she added.

The IMD official's statement comes as the country witnesses the effects of monsoon in almost all the states. Gujarat itself has seen heavy rainfall in the past few days. Earlier on Wednesday, fire department officials rescued four occupants of a car that got stuck in an underpass in Gujarat's Nadiad after incessant rainfall. Four passengers who were en route to Nadiad from Ahmedabad got stuck in the flooded Shreyas Railway underpass after their driver tried to pass through the spot. The three passengers exited the vehicle as rainwater filled the car, but the driver remained trapped. Soon, the fire brigade officials reached the spot and rescued the driver.

Several villages and towns in Jamnagar, Kutch, Junagadh, Valsad, Mehsana, Navsari, and Surat were flooded. Even the state's capital Gandhinagar was hit by extreme waterlogging issues.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had a conversation with CM Bhupendra Patel over the flood-like situation in the state.

“The government is working hard to provide all possible help to the people affected by the flood-like situation that has arisen in many places due to heavy rains in Gujarat. I have spoken to the CM. NDRF and SDRF teams and local administration are engaged in helping people in these areas,” Shah tweeted after his conversation with the Gujarat CM.

