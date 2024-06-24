International Solar Festival to be held in Delhi in September

The International Solar Alliance will organise its first international solar festival on September 5 and 6 in Delhi. The aim of the festival is to highlight the role of solar energy in uplifting communities and providing universal energy access. India aims to install 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. (Representative Image)

India aims to install 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, said Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“Nuclear (energy) will be a small component of that goal. Around 485 GW will be from renewables, and 300 GW is targeted to be solar. That’s a huge jump. We must quadruple our solar capacity in the next six years,” he said.

For large scale energy generation and serving remote rural populations, solar is playing the major role. It provides reliable electricity for lighting, cooking and other appliances, particularly in rural areas, Bhalla said.

Climate change is impacting us like never before, said Ajay Mathur, director general of International Solar Alliance. “But opportunity has never been more profound. Solar provides us with an opportunity to be cost effective in every single application we can think of. Be it running a cold storage or solar pumps. It benefits the unserved communities,” Mathur said.

It can stimulate local economies and reduce energy imports while reducing emissions, he added.

“Our hope is to have a light in every household. We have a lot of success stories also. These stories can be celebrated and shared and that is why we now have a festival,” Mathur said.

ISA is a global intergovernmental organisation dedicated to advancing solar power adoption. It presently has 119 members and signatory countries.

The focus of ISA’s programmes is to set up solar projects in countries most impacted by climate change, specifically in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

ISA’s mission is to unlock US$ 1

trillion of investments in solar by 2030 while reducing technology and its financing costs.

ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts against climate change through deployment of solar energy solutions. It was conceptualised on the sidelines of the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).