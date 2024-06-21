International Yoga Day: Indian armed forces perform yoga on mountains, warships | Watch

Indian Army personnel participated in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations on Friday by performing yoga on mountains and glaciers along the northern frontier. Despite the snowy weather, more than 10 soldiers were seen performing various asanas in the norther frontier on Friday.(ANI)

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, soldiers were seen practising yoga while fully covered in their uniforms. Despite the snowy weather, more than 10 soldiers were seen performing various asanas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, performed yoga in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga. The Union Minister highlighted the benefits of yoga, stating that with the rise of issues like depression, blood pressure, and diabetes, practising yoga is a better alternative to relying on medication.

Singh expressed pride in the global acceptance of yoga, emphasising that it is a testament to India's rich cultural heritage.

In another video shared by the news agency ANI, schoolchildren were seen practising yoga at the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh for International Yoga Day. Indian Army jawans also performed yoga at Col Sonam Wangchuk Stadium in Leh, Ladakh, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel participated in yoga sessions at an altitude of over 15,000 feet in the Muguthang Sub Sector of Sikkim, near the Indo-China border on the Nakula axis.

Indian Navy personnel perform yoga onboard warships

On International Yoga Day 2024, Indian Navy personnel performed various yoga asanas, including the Surya Namaskar, aboard warships such as INS Tarkash and INS Teg.

Sailors on India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya took part in an early morning yoga session on Friday to mark the occasion.

Additionally, some children joined Navy personnel in practicing yoga.

The X account of Goa Naval Area tweeted pictures of personnel performing yoga on the INS Hansa, saying, “#IDY24 was celebrated by the Goa Naval Area with a rejuvenating and soulful Yoga session at #INSHansa. Professional #Yoga Instructors from 'The Yoga Institute' guided the #GNA personnel and families through the session.”

International Yoga Day 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday.

This year's event highlights yoga's “profound impact on young minds and bodies,” aiming to unite thousands in the practice of yoga to promote health and wellness globally.

The theme for this year, “Yoga for Self and Society,” underscores yoga's essential role in enhancing both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Celebrations will take place nationwide, featuring a notable event called “Yoga for Space,” where all ISRO centers and units will participate in practicing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Internationally, Embassies and Indian Missions will also join in, reflecting yoga's widespread influence.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)