Watch: How PM Modi performs asanas on International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. PM Modi takes part in 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations.

"I have had the privilege of coming to Kashmir, the land of yoga and meditation, on International Yoga Day. In Srinagar, we are feeling the power that yoga gives us. I congratulate all the people of the country and those practicing yoga in every corner of the world on this occasion from the land of Kashmir," said PM Modi during his address at the gathering.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

PM Modi participated in the Common Yoga Protocol session and emphasised yoga's importance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. He participated in various yoga asanas and meditation sessions in Srinagar.

Follow- International Yoga Day Live

New trend of Yoga Tourism is emerging in India: PM Modi

"From Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, a new trend of Yoga Tourism is emerging in India. People from all over the world are coming to India to learn authentic yoga," PM Modi added.

He said that there is growing attraction towards yoga in Jammu and Kashmir, saying, "The enthusiasm with which people here are eager to connect with yoga is an opportunity to boost tourism in the region."

International Yoga Day reaches its 10th year

International Yoga Day has reached a historic milestone of 10 years. In 2014, PM Modi proposed International Yoga Day at the UN, receiving support from 177 countries, a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been setting new records.

Over 7,000 people gathered on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar to mark this special occasion.

ALSO READ- International Yoga Day: How PM Modi celebrated in last 9 years

Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has led International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York.