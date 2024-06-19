PM Modi's two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir begins on June 20: Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence his two-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir on June 20. During his visit to the Union territory, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects and participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event in Srinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI/File)

PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir will commence a day after security forces carried out a search operation and encounter in the Baramulla district on Wednesday, killing two terrorists. The operation currently remains underway.

"On specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police today in the Hadipora area of PD Sopore; two terrorists eliminated, and the operation is in progress," the Chinar Corps-Indian Army posted on X.

PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Full schedule

PM Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 and 21. At 6 pm on Thursday, the prime minister will participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event in Srinagar.

The event "Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K" is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers. On occasion, the prime minister will inspect stalls and interact with young achievers in the region.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

At 6:30 pm, PM Modi will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. He will address the gathering on the occasion and participate in the CYP yoga session.

The prime minister is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 84 major developmental projects valued at more than Rs. 1,500 crore. The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, infrastructure in higher education, etc.

PM Modi will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture & Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project, worth Rs. 1,800 crore. The project will be implemented in 90 Blocks across 20 districts of J&K, and will have an outreach of 300,000 households, covering 15 lakh beneficiaries

During his two-day visit, the prime minister will distribute the letters of appointment to more than 2000 people appointed to government service.

