Interpol’s Red Notice against Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal

The Interpol, on the request of Enforcement Directorate (ED), has issued a red notice against Nehal Modi, younger brother of Nirav Modi, the billionaire jeweller accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) multi-crore bank fraud.

An official familiar with the development said that 40-year-old Nehal has been declared a wanted person in the Interpol list which means law enforcement agencies of 190 members countries can now trace and arrest him.

Nehal, a citizen of Belgium, is currently in the United States, according to another official in the ED.

It is alleged that Nehal helped his brother Nirav Modi to launder money as well as destroy evidence after Indian agencies started probe in the US $ 2 billion dollar scandal.

The original case pertains to cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank through fraudulent issuance of LoUs and Foreign Letters of Credit worth over about Rs 13,000 crore allegedly by Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi in connivance with few bank and other government officials.

In its complaint filed in the court, the Enforcement Directorate had alleged that Nehal Modi destroyed the cellphones of all the dummy directors in Dubai and Hong Kong and arranged for their tickets to Cairo.

Nehal is also accused of removing gold from Nirav Modi’s offices in Dubai and pearls in Hong Kong so that agencies do not find those.

Earlier, the Interpol issued red notices against Nirav, his sister Purvi Mehta as well as uncle Mehul Choksi.

Nirav Modi is lodged in a UK jail and his extradition is being pursued.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 12:33 IST