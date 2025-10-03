Investigation finds Uttarkashi journalist died in accident, no signs of assault: Police

Dehradun: Uttarkashi Police on Tuesday said their investigation revealed that the 36-year-old journalist, whose body was recovered on September 28 from the Joshiyara barrage of the Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, had “consumed alcohol and was driving on the wrong side of the road,” ruling out foul play and citing an “accident” as the cause of his death. The 36-year-old journalist’s body was recovered on September 28 from the Joshiyara barrage of the Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.

The body of Rajiv Pratap was recovered ten days after his disappearance.

According to the police, on the evening of September 18, Rajiv had dinner with his friend Soban Singh at a hotel near the Uttarkashi bus stand. Thereafter, he took his friend’s Alto car and left towards Gangori from Uttarkashi.

“Journalist Rajiv Pratap and his friend, head constable Soban Singh, had consumed alcohol before arriving at the hotel near the Uttarkashi bus stand on September 18. CCTV footage shows them leaving the hotel around 11 pm, appearing unsteady. Rajiv got into the car while Soban remained outside,” Uttarkashi deputy superintendent of police Janak Panwar, the investigating officer in the case, said.

“They spoke for about 20 minutes before Rajiv told him he was taking the car and would return shortly. He then drove alone towards Gangori, where his body was later found, and was seen driving on the wrong side of the road before the car plunged 50–60 metres into the Bhagirathi river,” he added.

Rajiv, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, ran a ‘Delhi Uttarakhand Live’ YouTube channel. The family alleged that he was being threatened for his reporting, and had been asked to remove a video report he made on the Uttarkashi district hospital.

Based on a complaint by his uncle, Kripal Singh, an FIR was registered at the Uttarkashi police station on September 20 under Section 140(3) (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police on Tuesday said that the postmortem report does not hint at foul play in the Uttarkashi journalist death case, even though the director general of police said a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Panwar, has been constituted to probe the family’s allegations.

“There were no external injuries suggesting assault. The internal injuries, such as on the ribs, were consistent with those sustained in a car crash,” the officer/Panwar said.

The police officer also said a technical analysis of the car had been conducted, which did not suggest any foul play either.