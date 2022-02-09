Investigation report on issue soon: Karnataka minister

Karnataka education minister B.C. Nagesh on Tuesday said the state has launched an investigation into the hijab conflict, suggesting that the Campus Front of India (CFI) is likely to be behind this.

“An investigation is underway and a report is coming soon. I have already spoken with the Home Minister. We have investigated and solved the problem. There will be an investigation to find who is behind it. The investigation is underway, not an order. Some people feel they need to be investigated when they are spreading across the state. After investigating the matter, everything will become clear. Who is behind this incident will be investigated. We will take action on that”, said BC Nagesh.

BC Nagesh said, “Instructed field officers to take the decision on closing school and college. More than 5 thousand PUC colleges are underway conflicted. The officers have been advised to give two days’ leave where law and order becomes a problem.”

He further added, “The DDPIs have been given leave to negotiate with the DCs. Many students in the state are wearing uniforms. Most of the students are under law enforcement. There were few problems today in many places including Bagalkot and Vijayapur. Discussion with DCs made it clear that DDPUs were instructed to declare shut down.”

Speaking on online education, Nagesh said that it is not adequate. “We have conducted the physical class in our state during the time of COVID while Siddaramaiah demanded online classes. He said all children cannot be bothered for 10-12 college.”

“Children must be disciplined. Law and order must be maintained. Children should come to college wearing uniforms”, he added.

“Students should not work to disturb the peace”, added the Minister.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appealed to the Opposition and the people concerned not to escalate the situation by making “provocative” statements and to wait for the High Court order.

The state government is going by the law on dress code and the same stand has been put before the court, he said.

“Let’s wait for the judiciary’s decision and we will abide by whatever it says,” he added.

The chief minister also said that the Karnataka government has declared a holiday in high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days in order to maintain law and order.

Replying to queries from reporters here, Bommai said there were some disturbances in a few places and appealed for peace and harmony.