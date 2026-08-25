3 arrested in Arunachal for trafficking 19 children, youngest aged three: Cops

Three persons have been arrested by Arunachal Pradesh police in connection with a suspected inter-district child trafficking and exploitation network, police said on Tuesday. Investigators also detected monetary transactions ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per child in some cases. (HT Photo)

Police arrested Gumnya Kochung, Marta Ete and Neha Gerory for their alleged roles as facilitators or brokers.

“A majority of the recovered children are below eight years of age. During preliminary interaction, some of them could not even recall their parents’ names or basic details about their families,” said Namsai SDPO Kengo Dirchi, the investigating officer.

Namsai police rescued 19 children, most below eight years of age, the youngest reportedly around three, from Mechuka, Aalo, Pasighat, Naharlagun, Itanagar and Longding, as the investigation continues. Police said some children were engaged as domestic help and in hotel work.

“We have so far recovered 19 children from different locations across the state. The operation is still continuing and our teams are working to trace other children who may have been taken or placed under similar circumstances,” Dirchi said.

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According to investigators, economically vulnerable families were allegedly approached by the facilitators with promises of better education, care and upbringing for their children. The children were then allegedly procured, transported and placed with people at distant locations.

Investigators also detected monetary transactions ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per child in some cases.

“There are suspected instances where some parents or guardians may also have received monetary consideration for handing over their children. However, the circumstances and individual roles of every person involved are being independently investigated,” Dirchi said.

The case was registered at Namsai police station on August 17 following a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Namsai.

The rescued children underwent medical examinations and child-protection procedures before being produced before the competent CWC. Their statements were recorded before a magistrate.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under Namsai superintendent of police Sangey Thinley, assisted by deputy SP (headquarters) Martin Ratan.

The SIT is examining financial transactions, call records, digital evidence and the children’s movement to establish the entire chain of people allegedly involved.

“The recovery of 19 children is not the end of the operation,” Dirchi said, adding that the investigation was continuing.