Investigators probing the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort have found a purported video of Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was behind the wheel of the car that exploded on November 10, in which he is heard calling a suicide bombing martyrdom operation. It is unclear why Nabi recorded the video or for whom. (Sourced)

The video, believed to have been recorded before November 10, shows Nabi alone in a room talking about the concept of suicide bombing. He is purportedly heard saying that the commonly referred term suicide bombing is not understood correctly and that there are many contradictions and objections raised on the term.

“One of the very misunderstood concept is what has been labelled as concept of suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation. There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it. Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going for sure die at a particular place, at a particular time, he goes against the presumption that a particular person is going to die. He is going to die in a particular situation,” he is heard saying in the video. It is unclear why Nabi recorded the video or for whom.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday referred to Nabi as a “suicide bomber” for the first time and said it has arrested one of the main conspirators in the case, a plumber from Kashmir who owned the Hyundai i20 that exploded, killing 11. This was also the first time the agency referred to the car as a “vehicle-borne IED”.

A slow-moving i20, which had been sold multiple times, retrofitted with a CNG tank, blew up at a traffic signal at 6.52pm on November 10. The ensuing blaze charred at least 11 people.

The NIA, which took over the case a day after the blast, said forensic tests confirmed that Nabi was driving the car when it exploded.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has filed a separate case to investigate the broader criminal conspiracy of the module, including whether explosives were procured and vehicles purchased to carry out a suicide attack similar to the 2019 Pulwama incident.