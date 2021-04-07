INX Media case: Delhi court exempts Chidambaram, son from personal appearance

A Delhi court on Wednesday exempted former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram from personal appearance for the day in a money laundering case related to the INX Media case, news agency PTI reported. The accused were summoned on March 24 after the court took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The exemption was granted by Judge M K Nagpal after the Chidambarams' lawyer Arshdeep Singh moved an application for the same, saying the duo were 'star campaigners' of their party and were busy in the assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

The matter will now be heard on April 16.

After being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019, the ED arrested P Chidambaram on October 16, 2019, in a related money-laundering case.

He was granted bail in the case launched by the CBI on October 22, 2019 and in the ED case, he got bail on December 4, 2019.

Meanwhile, Karti was arrested by the CBI in February 2018 and was granted bail in March 2018 in the INX Media corruption case and he was granted interim bail from the Delhi high court in the related money laundering case.

The high profile case is related to the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power and P Chidambaram was the finance minister when the alleged transaction happened.