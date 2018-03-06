INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram produced in court, CBI seeks 9-day custody

The CBI on Tuesday produced Karti Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, before a Delhi court and sought his custody for nine more days.

Special judge Sunil Rana said the court will hear the matter at 2 pm as additional solicitor general (ASG) Tushar Mehta, who had appeared before it on the last hearing, was not available for arguments on behalf of the CBI.

The probe agency submitted before the court certain documents in a sealed cover related to the probe in the case over the last six days.

The court allowed Karti to meet his father, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, and mother Nalini Chidambram for 10 minutes.

The 46-year-old Karti is accused of using his influence in the finance ministry — at a time when his father was the minister — to help INX Media get approval for foreign investments from three Mauritius-based investors.

During his five days of custody, Karti was taken to Mumbai where he was confronted with Indrani Mukerjea at the Byculla prison in connection with the case.

The court on March 1 had allowed custodial interrogation of Kartiby the CBI for five days, saying there was need to unearth the larger conspiracy in the INX Media case and his presence would serve an important purpose.

Karti was arrested on February 28 at Chennai airport on his return from the United Kingdom in connection with the FIR lodged on May 15 last year.

The FIR alleged that INX Media reportedly received approval from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for Rs 4.62 crore investment but received Rs 305 crore by sale of shares at a premium of Rs 800 per share instead of Rs 10 as mentioned by the company in its application.

The CBI alleges that after the income tax department started investigating, INX Media roped in Karti’s company called Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd “to get the issues resolved” by influencing officials of the FIPB.