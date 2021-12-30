IPS officer in Chhattisgarh crowdsources book bank for tribal youth

india

On repeated demands by the tribal youth of Chhattisgarh’s newest district, an IPS officer posted there has crowdsourced a book bank and collected over 3000 books.

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, the newest (28th) district of Chhattisgarh, which comprises mostly Amarkantak forest, has this book bank at the district police office. Officers, doctors, lawyers, and people across the globe have contributed to the book bank.

“I conceived this book bank in the month of April but then we were fighting Covid-19 in this new district hence shared the idea and made an appeal on social media for contribution in September. It is a remote and tribal populated district and we don’t have any quality library here. Many students who would meet me demanded a library. Also, I realised the role of good books and guidance to clear an exam as I have also wasted many years just trying to find the right material,” said Suraj Singh Parihar, who is the first superintendent of police of the new district.

The officer said that the objective of the book bank is to support students especially the poor, the needy and the tribal ones to help them clear competitive examinations.

“The other objective is also to earn goodwill for police and to engage youth in meaningful actions and channelise their energy positively as Maoists are trying to expand their base in the Achanakmaar-Amarkantak region,” said Parihar.

Through this book bank, mainly class 10, 12, graduates and PG students will be benefited. Children of policemen will get a free subscription and civilians will also benefit by paying an annual nominal token amount for membership.

“Most of the students who live here suffer from lack of books for competitive examinations. I believe that this Book Bank is surely a boon for us because all sorts of books are available in this bank,” said Sukrit Rajak, a graduate student of the district.

The bank will officially be open for students from January 1, 2021.

“We have devoted two front rooms of the district police office for this purpose. We have not counted but we have received thousands of books from hundreds of donors from all over India and abroad. Many civil servants have also donated for the cause,” Parihar added.

Many celebrities like folk singer Malini Awasthi, kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhary, comedian Apoorv Gupta, IAS, IPS and other officers have appealed on social media for people to donate for the cause.

People contributing to the book bank claimed that they are satisfied and happy contributing for the cause.

“I feel very satisfied contributing to this book bank started by the IPS officer. I came to know through social media and immediately contributed for the cause,” said IRTS officer, Sumit Kumar posted in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.