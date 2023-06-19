Home / India News / Ravi Sinha named new Research and Analysis Wing chief

Ravi Sinha named new Research and Analysis Wing chief

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2023 02:01 PM IST

Ravi Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, will replace Samant Goel as the next chief of the external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)

Ravi Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the next chief of the external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for two years.

RAW has over the last four years extensively worked on threats including the rise of pro-Khalistan elements. (Wikipedia)
RAW has over the last four years extensively worked on threats including the rise of pro-Khalistan elements. (Wikipedia)

A Chhattisgarh cadre officer posted as special secretary (RAW), Sinha will replace Samant Goel. In June 2019, Goel was appointed as RAW chief for two years. He was given two extensions of one year and will complete his extended tenure on June 30.

“The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Ravi Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the ACC said in an order issued on Monday.

RAW has over the last four years extensively worked on threats including the rise of pro-Khalistan elements abroad, anti-India activities of Pakistan-backed terror groups, use of maritime routes for drug trafficking, and Chinese-backed hackers and fintech networks cheating Indians.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ips research and analysis wing
ips research and analysis wing
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out