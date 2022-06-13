Home / India News / IPS officer VSK Kaumudi appointed secretary (security) in cabinet secretariat
IPS officer VSK Kaumudi appointed secretary (security) in cabinet secretariat

VSK Kaumudi was currently serving as a special secretary (internal security, MHA.
Published on Jun 13, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

VSK Kaumudi, a 1986-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as secretary (security) in the cabinet secretariat, a government notification issued on Monday read. Kaumudi was currently serving as a special secretary (internal security) in the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The cabinet secretariat is responsible for the administration of the government of India.

Kaumudi, an IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, had previously served as superintendent of police in the state and then as superintendent of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation, and also as additional director general (ADG) in the railways and in the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

The officer was also posted as an additional DG in the Bureau of Police Research & Development, which is the think tank for the Indian Police.

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

