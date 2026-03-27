Iran thanks ‘people of India’ after 83rd wave of missile strikes on Israel, US

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran thanked many countries, including India, for their “support and solidarity” during its missile response to the US and Israel. A note, which read “thank you people of India”, was shared by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai on its X handle. The mission also shared images of handwritten notes that read, "thank you German people, thank you people of India". Another image expressed thanks to Spain and Pakistan as well. "Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of #Spain, #Pakistan, #India, and #Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the US and #Israel," the post read. The mission shared images of handwritten notes along with the post that read, "thank you German people, thank you people of India". Another image expressed thanks to Spain and Pakistan as well. Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war

What are the 83rd waves of Iranian strikes? The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it launched the 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 early Friday, targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region, according to Press TV. Reported targets included storage tanks and an oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi'in settlement, and a US military information exchange centre in the region. The IRGC also struck American military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base, the report said.