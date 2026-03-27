Iran thanks ‘people of India’ after 83rd wave of missile strikes on Israel, US
The note, which read “thank you people of India”, was shared by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai on its X handle.
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran thanked many countries, including India, for their “support and solidarity” during its missile response to the US and Israel. A note, which read “thank you people of India”, was shared by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai on its X handle.
"Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of #Spain, #Pakistan, #India, and #Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the US and #Israel," the post read.
The mission shared images of handwritten notes along with the post that read, "thank you German people, thank you people of India". Another image expressed thanks to Spain and Pakistan as well.
What are the 83rd waves of Iranian strikes?
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it launched the 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 early Friday, targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region, according to Press TV.
Reported targets included storage tanks and an oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi'in settlement, and a US military information exchange centre in the region.
The IRGC also struck American military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base, the report said.
Additional targets included fuel tanks for US jets and fighter aircraft, as well as a maintenance and repair hangar for the Patriot missile system at Sheikh Isa Base.
According to the IRGC statement cited by Press TV, the strikes involved a mix of long-range and medium-range systems, including solid and liquid fuel missiles, precision-strike and multi-warhead capabilities, as well as suicide and loitering drones.
These developments come despite US President Donald Trump signalling a possible de-escalation, stating that Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure. He said the window was extended to 10 days, until April 6, even as strikes by US-Israel forces continue.