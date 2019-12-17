e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / India News / Irani misled House, says Congress MP

Irani misled House, says Congress MP

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A breach of privilege notice has been submitted against union textile, women and child development minister Smriti Irani for her alleged reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the winter session of Parliament.

In a letter to Lok Sabha secretary general Snehlata Srivastava, Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar, said that Irani made false assertions on December 13 in the Lok Sabha during an uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s “Rape in India” remark. “The Honourable Member has wilfully misled not only Members of the House, but also the entire nation. The minister had claimed that Rahul Gandhi has given a clarion call to rape women in India in his speech during an election rally on December 12. The minister has knowingly and intentionally misled the Parliament by falsely attributing a statement to Rahul Gandhi,” Tagore wrote, attaching a video clip with his letter.

He claimed that as a “responsible opposition leader”, [Rahul] Gandhi was only “pointing out the increasing violence against the women in the country and the failure of the government to prevent it.”

Referring to an earlier speech by PM Modi in Delhi in which he had described Delhi as the rape capital, Tagore added that the minister has also misled the House as she said that for the first time a political leader had made such a statement.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark at a rally in Jharkhand had led to an uproar in both the House of the Parliament on the last day of the winter session. While the BJP demanded that he must apologize, the Congress led a counter-attack.

Later, Rahul turned the tables on the BJP by saying he won’t apologize for his remarks as he was not Rahul “Savarkar”.

The privilege complaint comes close on the heels of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla forwarding a similar notice from BJP MP Pragya Thakur against Rahul for calling her a terrorist.

According to the rules, any such notice is sent to the Chair of the House and he or she takes a call on whether to reject it or send it to the privileges committee of the House.

top news
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news