Iran's Ali Larijani holds talks with Indian deputy national security adviser Pavan Kapoor

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai shared the update on X, saying, “Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, met and held talks with Pavan Kapoor, Deputy National Security Adviser of the Republic of India.”

The interaction comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, which have sharply deteriorated following a stern warning from US President Donald Trump to Tehran over stalled nuclear negotiations.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said a US naval deployment larger than a previous fleet sent toward Venezuela was moving quickly, describing its advance as "quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose." He added that the force was "ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary."

In urging Tehran back to the negotiating table, Trump said he hoped Iran would "quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties." He warned that "time is running out" and described the situation as "truly of the essence."

Recounting an earlier standoff, Trump wrote, "As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn't, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran." He cautioned that any renewed confrontation would be "far worse," before closing with, "Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate ... Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Iran responded on Wednesday through its mission to the United Nations, saying it is willing to engage with Washington "based on mutual respect and interests." In a separate post on X, Tehran warned: "BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!"

Amid the exchange of warnings, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Washington is closely monitoring Tehran's actions and confirmed there is "a massive fleet heading in that direction."

At the same time, US Central Command said on Tuesday it was preparing multi-day readiness drills "designed to enhance asset and personnel dispersal capability, strengthen regional partnerships, and prepare for flexible response execution throughout."

CENTCOM said the exercises aim to demonstrate its "credible, combat-ready, and responsible presence designed to deter aggression, reduce the risk of miscalculation, and assure partners."

Those military preparations followed a Sunday meeting between CENTCOM chief Admiral Brad Cooper and Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen. Eyal Zamir, focused on "strengthening the defensive cooperation between the two states."

Separately, a US source told The Jerusalem Post that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group had entered CENTCOM waters in the Indian Ocean.

On Thursday, media reports said the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group included additional US warships, destroyers and fighter aircraft in its deployment.