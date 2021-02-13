IRCTC set to restart services of two Tejas trains from tomorrow

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is set to restart the operations of the first set of "private" Tejas Express trains on the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai Ahmedabad routes from Sunday.

The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas trips were cancelled on November 24 last year due to poor occupancy levels due to the coronavirus pandemic. The train, which has AC chair car and the executive AC chair car coaches, will run regularly from Friday to Monday each week and tickets can be booked on the IRCTC website.

It leaves Mumbai Central at 3:50pm and reaches Ahmedabad at 10:05pm on the same day. The return train departs from Ahmedabad at 6:40am and reaches Mumbai Central at 1:05pm on the same day. It will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad stations in both directions.

The train will also halt at Andheri station on a temporary basis till March 29 as per the Western Railway zone, and its time of arrival at the following stations have been accordingly rescheduled.

It will depart from Mumbai Central at 3:45pm instead of 3:50pm as notified earlier and will arrive at Borivali at the revised time of 4:13pm and depart at 4:15pm. The return train will arrive at Borivali at 12:12pm. The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad train will halt at Andheri station at 3:56pm and will depart at 3:58pm while the return train will halt at the station at 12:28pm and depart at 12:30pm.

The Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express is also set to restart its operations from Sunday but no changes to its schedule have been notified as of yet.

Both the trains' services were stopped on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. IRCTC had started the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on October 4, 2019, and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad on January 19, 2020.

