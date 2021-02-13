IRCTC set to restart services of two Tejas trains from tomorrow
The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is set to restart the operations of the first set of "private" Tejas Express trains on the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai Ahmedabad routes from Sunday.
The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas trips were cancelled on November 24 last year due to poor occupancy levels due to the coronavirus pandemic. The train, which has AC chair car and the executive AC chair car coaches, will run regularly from Friday to Monday each week and tickets can be booked on the IRCTC website.
It leaves Mumbai Central at 3:50pm and reaches Ahmedabad at 10:05pm on the same day. The return train departs from Ahmedabad at 6:40am and reaches Mumbai Central at 1:05pm on the same day. It will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad stations in both directions.
The train will also halt at Andheri station on a temporary basis till March 29 as per the Western Railway zone, and its time of arrival at the following stations have been accordingly rescheduled.
It will depart from Mumbai Central at 3:45pm instead of 3:50pm as notified earlier and will arrive at Borivali at the revised time of 4:13pm and depart at 4:15pm. The return train will arrive at Borivali at 12:12pm. The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad train will halt at Andheri station at 3:56pm and will depart at 3:58pm while the return train will halt at the station at 12:28pm and depart at 12:30pm.
The Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express is also set to restart its operations from Sunday but no changes to its schedule have been notified as of yet.
Both the trains' services were stopped on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. IRCTC had started the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on October 4, 2019, and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad on January 19, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Engineers work on Polavaram dam on Godavari for smooth passage of Pulasa fish
- Due to its taste and availability only for a limited period in the Godavari river, Pulasa fish is in high demand not only in coastal Andhra, but also across the state and it fetches around ₹4,000 per kg for fishermen during the peak season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: 99% of allotted time used
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops rule out rape, abduction bid on Hyd medical student
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 held in Capital for shooting 5 dead in Haryana wrestling arena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jai Shri Ram has become the slogan of election in Bengal: Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM poses 10 questions to counter Cong attack on Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 4% beneficiaries turn up for second vaccine shot: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand farmers destroy crops after failing to get buyers, proper rates
- The three farmers planted banana saplings on the advice of horticulture officials in 2019. When crops were ready to be harvested they failed to get buyers and proper rates for the produce.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'So much truth': Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter lends support to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala tomorrow, launch development projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC set to restart services of two Tejas trains from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two years of Pulwama: Terror attack that killed 40 CRPF men explained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar moves to terminate 7 health staff for irregularities in Covid-19 testing
- The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telsa to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa
- On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSA Doval's security beefed up after recce video of his office by Jaish surfaces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox