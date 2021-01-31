IRCTC to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from Monday

After nearly a year-long suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will resume e-catering services at 62 stations from Monday.

"IRCTC is going to resume e-catering services at 62 stations in the first phase from February 1, the second phase of resumption will take place most probably after three weeks," an IRCTC official told ANI.

New Delhi, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Surat, Vijayawada, Patna, Ujjain, Panvel are amongst major stations where e-catering services will be resumed in the initial leg.

Railways had suspended the service due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and consequent unprecedented lockdown, on March 22, 2020.

Railways had earlier said IRCTC is ensuring that all its e-catering partners ensure proper health and hygiene protocols while serving the meals to the passengers.

