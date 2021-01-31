IRCTC to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from Monday
After nearly a year-long suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will resume e-catering services at 62 stations from Monday.
"IRCTC is going to resume e-catering services at 62 stations in the first phase from February 1, the second phase of resumption will take place most probably after three weeks," an IRCTC official told ANI.
New Delhi, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Surat, Vijayawada, Patna, Ujjain, Panvel are amongst major stations where e-catering services will be resumed in the initial leg.
Railways had suspended the service due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and consequent unprecedented lockdown, on March 22, 2020.
Railways had earlier said IRCTC is ensuring that all its e-catering partners ensure proper health and hygiene protocols while serving the meals to the passengers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dialogue must for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, Iranian officials review development of Chabahar port
- An Indian delegation, led by joint secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) JP Singh of the external affairs ministry, is visiting Iran for political consultations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Political tourist’, JD (U) taunts Tejashwi Yadav after Twitter gaffe
- Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had tweeted a wrong photograph while paying tributes to Bihar's first Chief Minister Sri Krishna Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws a 'fire' which would lead to losses: Naresh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police tracking owners of tractors that took wrong route on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala signals intent to fight back, uses AIADMK flag as she exits hospital
- Sasikala's supporters still maintain that she is the genera secretary of the AIADMK despite being expelled from the party in 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K reports less than 100 Covid-19 cases for tenth straight day
- There was no death either on Sunday due to Covid-19, the third time in the past 10 days and sixth time this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala: Hitting out at 'misrule' of LDF govt, UDF launches state-wide rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers deeply hurt by BJP's moves to defame them: Akhilesh Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of farmers converge in Western UP and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five killed after car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand
- The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Devprayag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K revises Covid-19 containment guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC accuses BJP of insulting National Anthem, starts poll on social media
- The TMC and the BJP which will be the main contestants in the upcoming assembly election have been relentlessly attacking at each other for months over a range of issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief again
- The resolution was passed on Sunday during a meeting of senior leaders convened by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox