Irfan Pathan's emotional reaction to Yusuf Pathan's political innings

Ex-cricketer Irfan Pathan on Sunday wrote an emotional post on X after the Trinamool Congress announced his brother Yusuf Pathan's foray into electoral politics. He hailed Yusuf Pathan for his patience and kindness and said the former all-rounder is dedicated to the service of the people without even holding an official position. File image of Yusuf and Irfan Pathan.(File)

"Your patience, kindness, help to the needy and service to people even without an official position can be easily noticed. I am confident that once you step into a political role, you will truly make a difference in the daily lives of people," he wrote.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday named former cricketer Yusuf Pathan as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Baharampur seat in Murshidabad district.

Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan come from a humble background. Both the brothers played international cricket.

Yusuf Pathan has been fielded from the constituency which Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury holds. The Congress hasn't yet announced a candidate from the constituency.

The Trinamool released its full list of 42 candidates for West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections.

Expelled MP Mahua Moitra has been fielded from her former constituency, Krishnangar. TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has been dropped from the Basirhat constituency, where Sandeshkhali is situated. Haji Nurul Islam is the new TMC candidate.

Yusuf Pathan was an explosive batsman, known for hitting towering sixes. His brother Irfan Pathan was a fast bowler who could also bat.

Yusuf Pathan was part of India's limited-overs cricket team that won the global titles of 2007 ICC WT20 and 2011 ICC World Cup.

Yusuf Pathan played in the Indian Premier League as well.

Yusuf Pathan played 57 one-day internationals and 22 twenty-twenty international matches. He retired from cricket in 2021.