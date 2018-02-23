IRS officer from Jammu and Kashmir to study climate change in Antarctica

From the ecological fragile Jammu and Kashmir, a young IRS officer Afaq Ahmed Giri will be studying various aspects of climate change at the Antarctica — the ice-covered landmass at the South Pole.

The 30-year-old will be setting off on an expedition to Antarctica on February 27. Giri will be a member of the international group of 80 environmentalists and climate change experts. The group will start its voyage on February 28 from Ushuaia in Argentina in a ship.

He a resident of Bankoot in Banihal tehsil of Ramban district and an alumni of Sainik school Nagrota in Jammu.

A 2015 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Services, Giri, is presently posted at Indore as an assistant commissioner in the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC). Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join 2041 ClimateForce team led by Robert Swan for the international Antarctica expedition.

“In October 2017, I was selected as one of the 80 candidates across the globe from a 5,000 plus applicant pool to join the Climate Force: Antarctica 2018 expedition and just recently, I got the permission as well as sponsorship from my department to embark upon the expedition,” he said.

Giri regretted that climate change, for most people, was a phrase to be thrown around to sound intellectual.

“Celebrities drop the phrase on decorated stages, corporates in their mission statements. Somehow, the phrase has become a tool of snobbery. But for me, as someone who has been at the forefront of rescue efforts during two major floods in India – Kashmir in 2014 and Chennai in 2015, I have seen how devastating its consequences can be,” he said.

Giri said that he always wanted to be with the subject at both micro and macro levels.

“From making day-to-day lifestyle changes that reduce my carbon load on the planet to being involved in policy making processes leveraging the position of leadership that I am privileged to have as a civil servant with the Government of India, I would like to be instrumental in extending a helping hand to people who are already bearing the brunt of climate change, not only in the form of large-scale natural disasters, but also as a lack of access to basic needs,” he added.

After coming back from the expedition, Giri plans to impart knowledge to the community, departmental officers and staff and other educational institutes across the state and country to enable them in building resilient and sustainable communities.