‘Is he worthy of lunch with Trump': Congress slams Pak Army chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat from US

Congress on Monday slammed Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat against India, those who do not support India on 'Operation Sindoor' should also wake up.

Pakistani military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, made a threat from the United States, saying that Islamabad would take down "half the world" with it, if his country faces an existential threat in future with India.

“We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us,” reports quoted Asim Munir as saying at the event in Tampa.

‘Direct threat to Trump’, says Congress

Backing Operation Sindoor and the Indian and the Indian Army, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said on Asim Munir's statement, “We are very proud of our Indian army. Pakistan has been exposed. Now the whole world knows what intention Pakistan have. So the world should wake up. Those who do not support India on 'Operation Sindoor' should also wake up.”

"We are confident that we will protect India, but this is a direct threat to Trump and Russia. Is the person who has threatened to destroy half the world worthy of sitting and eating lunch with you? Are you entertaining him? This is a dangerous statement. The United Nations Security Council should take cognisance of this," Tiwari said, speaking to ANI news agency.

Another Congress MP, Sukhdeo Bhagat, said India knows its power, its limitations, and how to respond, adding that Munir's statement also threatens Donald Trump.

"The clouds that thunder do not rain. India knows its power, its limitations, and how to respond. The way he (Asim Munir) is making all these statements while in America also threatens Trump. Speaking such violent words, and with Trump currently trying to portray himself as a peace messenger, raises the question of what Trump will say. Therefore, Trump should consider these things. India does not need to worry about them. India is capable of giving answers...," Sukhdeo Bhagat said.

Addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Florida's Tampa, Asim Munir also repeated is anti-India rhetoric, saying "Kashmir is the jugular vein" of Pakistan".

Weeks before the April 22 Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein."

Trashing his comments, India had said, "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country."