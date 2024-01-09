‘Is it because of hatred rising…’: Farooq Abdullah on India-Maldives row

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday hinted that the diplomatic tension that erupted between India and Maldives over derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be due to the ‘rising hatred between Hindus and Muslims in India’. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah(ANI)

He further said that China is increasing its influence among the neighbouring countries including Pakistan and Nepal and India is trying to resolve the issues by dialogue.

"India has always helped the Maldives...I don't understand what is the reason behind this controversy today. Is it because of the hatred rising between Hindus and Muslims in India?...China's influence is increasing not only there but also in Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh...India is trying to resolve the matters by dialogue," news agency ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

Several opposition leaders on Tuesday reacted to the ongoing diplomatic tussle between India and the archipelago nation which was triggered by the three Maldivian leaders, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, who made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mocked his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that PM Modi takes everything 'personally' after he came to power in 2014. "After Narendra Modi came to power, he is taking everything personally. At the international level, we should keep a good relationship with our neighbours...We should act according to time...We cannot change our neighbours," Kharge said.

However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar came in support of PM Modi and condemned the derogatory remarks. He said that one should respect the prime minister's post and any such comments won't be accepted.

As soon as the island nation ministers' comments surfaced online, it triggered a major row with several Indian celebrities from Bollywood and sports industry joined a #boycottmaldives campaign.

India strongly raised the matter with Male and the island nation's top opposition leaders slammed the ruling establishment over the row. Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed also denounced the comments as "appalling" against PM Modi while parliamentary minority leader Ali Azim called for the removal of president Mohamed Muizzu.

The Maldives government rejecting the derogatory remarks, stating that they did not represent the views of Male and also suspended the three deputy ministers who made the derogatory social media posts against PM Modi.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the union territory and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling. In his visit to Lakshadweep, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth more than ₹1,150 crore.

