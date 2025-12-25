Is the stock market open or closed on Christmas? Check details

As the world celebrates Christmas on Thursday, several remain confused over the operations of the stock market in India on December 25. The Indian stock market is usually closed on public holidays. BSE and NSE are usually closed on public holidays or festivals.(Reuters/Representational image)

According to the official calendar released by the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, a trading holiday is being observed on Christmas, December 25. Normal operation will resume from December 26, 2025. This marks the final market holiday of the year.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India also remain closed for both morning (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) and evening (5:00 PM – 11:30/11:55 PM) sessions.

This year, a total of 14 trading holidays were scheduled, as per the Indian stock market calendar. This included Prakash Gurupurb, Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra Day, Good Friday and others.

Earlier, a stock market holiday was observed on November 5 on the account of Prakash Gurupurb.

Are banks closed on Christmas?

Along with the stock markets, banks are also closed in all the states on the occasion of Christmas. As per the RBI calendar, banks have been closed across Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur and others.

Christmas is celebrated across the world on December 25 to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, as per Christians. The holiday celebrates his teachings of love, forgiveness and compassion. On this day, people decorate a Christmas tree and sing carols.

Along with Indian stock markets, US markets also saw an early closure on Christmas Eve and have been closed on Christmas. The next planned closure of the US stock market is on Thursday, January 1, 2026, on the occasion of the New Year.