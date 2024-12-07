ISKCON alleges its centre in Bangladesh capital Dhaka burnt down, ‘idols set ablaze’

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Saturday alleged that its centre in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka was burnt down earlier in the day.



ISKCON's Kolkata vice president Radharamn Das said in an X post,"ISKCON Namhatta Centre burned down in Bangladesh. The deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and all items inside the temple were burned down completely. The centre is located in Dhaka."



“Early morning today, between 2-3 AM, miscreants set fire to the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple and the Shri Shri Mahabhagya Lakshmi Narayan Temple, which fall under the Hare Krishna Namhatta Sangha, located in Dhour village, under the jurisdiction of Turag Police Station, Dhaka district,” Das added.



“The fire was initiated by lifting the tin roof at the back of the temple and using petrol or octane. Address: H-02, R-05, Ward-54, DNCC, Dhaka 1230,” he said.



Later, Das told PTI that targeted attacks on members of the community go on “unabated, adding that despite ISKCON drawing attention of the interim government in Bangladesh, “not much is being done by the police and administration to assuage their grievances and address their concern.”



ALSO READ: Two more Hindu priests arrested in Bangladesh, claims ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Hundreds of Bangladeshi Hindus have been demonstrating on the streets of Dhaka, in protest against the violence against the Hindu minority community after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.(AFP file)

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has witnessed an increase in attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus ever since the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus took over after the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's regime in August.



ISKCON properties have come under attack at various places across Bangladesh in the past four months.



India last week said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.

“The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh," external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in a statement.

Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on November 25, triggering demonstrations by his supporters.



ALSO READ: RSS slams 'atrocities against Hindus' in Bangladesh, calls for Chinmoy Das' release



He was previously with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). In Chattogram, an assistant government prosecutor, Saiful Islam Alif, was killed in a protest after the monk was denied bail.



On December 3, a Bangladesh court deferred to next month a hearing on Das's bail petition, as no lawyer appeared on his behalf.



(With agency inputs)