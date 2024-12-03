Bangladesh: No lawyer, no relief for arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Das; bail hearing delayed

Hindu monk and former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested in Bangladesh, failed to get any relief on Tuesday as his bail hearing in a court was postponed due to the unavailability of any lawyer to represent him, reports said. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari holds posters of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das who was arrested in Bangladesh during a protest for Das's release and against the alleged atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.(PTI)

Chinmoy Krishna Das's next bail hearing has been scheduled for January 2, 2025, according to an IANS report.

Das, who served as a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last Monday in connection with a sedition case.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, known as Sri Chinmay Krishna Prabhu within the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) community, is an influential religious leader in Bangladesh. He previously also held the position of divisional organising secretary for ISKCON in Chattogram.

Advocate attacked

In another development in the matter, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das yesterday claimed that Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in a legal case in Bangladesh, was brutally attacked in the neighbouring country and is fighting for his life in a hospital.

According to Das, Roy's only "fault" was defending Prabhu in court, and a group of Islamists ransacked his home.

The attack left Roy critically injured, and he is currently in the ICU, fighting for his life, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson claimed.

“Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu,” he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU.

Meanwhile, India on Monday described as "deeply regrettable" an incident of breach of the premises of the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala by a group of people protesting the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in the neighbouring country.

The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came hours after the protesters reportedly barged into the assistant high commission of Bangladesh and allegedly resorted to vandalism.

The MEA said consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances and that the government is beefing up security at the Bangladeshi missions in India.

In Agartala, thousands of people took out a massive demonstration near the Bangladeshi mission protesting the arrest of Das as well as attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

"The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable," the MEA said.