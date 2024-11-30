Another Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh, claims ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson

Amid the ongoing unrest over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, another Hindu priest, Sri Shyam Das Prabhu, was arrested in Bangladesh on Friday, ISCKON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das claimed. Shyam Das Prabhu was arrested in Bangladesh on Friday. (X/@RadharamnDas)

Radharamn, also the Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, took to microblogging site X and said, "Another Brahmachari Sri Shyam Das Prabhu was arrested by Chattogram Police today."



Widespread protests have been taking place across Bangladesh and India, with people calling for the release of former ISCKON member Chinmoy Krishna Das.

In another post, sharing Shyam Das Prabhu's picture, he wrote, "Does he look like a terrorist #FreeISKCONMonks Bangladesh. The arrest of innocent #ISKCON brahmacharis are deeply shocking & disturbing."

Notably, Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested over sedition charges and was denied bail by a court in Chattogram on Tuesday.

India had expressed "deep concern" over the former ISKCON leader's arrest, calling on the Bangladeshi government to ensure safety and security of Hindus.

Bangladesh’s minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5.

Earlier in the day, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right wing Hindu group in India, also condemned the atrocities against Hindus and other religious minorities in Dhaka, terming them to be "alarming".

The Sangh slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for remaining a "mute spectator".

The RSS further termed Chinmoy Das' arrest as "unfair" and sought his immediate release. It also called upon the Government of India to continue with every possible effort to prevent the ongoing atrocities against Hindus and other religious minorities.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, reassured that Hindus were "safe" in Bangladesh and that there was no threat to the minorities in the country.

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus' press secretary Shafikul Islam had also affirmed that the government is committed to ensuring that Chinmoy Das receives a fair trial.