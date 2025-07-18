Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Islampur to be renamed as Ishwarpur, Maharashtra government tells assembly

PTI |
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 02:57 pm IST

The decision, made during the last day of the monsoon session, will be sent to the Centre for approval following a request from a Hindutva organization.

Maharashtra Government on Friday announced that Islampur in Sangli district is being renamed as Ishwarpur. The announcement was made in the state legislature on the last day of the monsoon session.

Shiv Pratishtan is headed by Sambhaji Bhide whose supporters have said that they would not rest until the demand is met.(Uday Deolekar Sangli)
Shiv Pratishtan is headed by Sambhaji Bhide whose supporters have said that they would not rest until the demand is met.(Uday Deolekar Sangli)

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting on Thursday, food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal told the legislative assembly. He said the state government will send the cabinet decision to the Centre for approval.

The move came after a Hindutva organization, Shiv Pratisthan, sent a memorandum to the Sangli collectorate demanding that Islampur’s name be changed to Ishwarpur.

Shiv Pratishtan is headed by Sambhaji Bhide whose supporters have said that they would not rest until the demand is met.

A Shiv Sena leader from Islampur said that the demand for a change in name has been pending since 1986.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Islampur to be renamed as Ishwarpur, Maharashtra government tells assembly
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On