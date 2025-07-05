Raj Thackeray invokes LK Advani to drive home his Hindutva point amid language row

At the mega-reunion rally of the Thackeray brothers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray slammed the Central government for its imposition of Hindi. Addressing party workers and supporters on Saturday, the MNS chief stated that the policy of Hindutva "is not based on any language." MNS chief Raj Thackeray reunited with his cousin Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray after 20 years (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Thackeray's charge comes amid the Centre's "English-medium" charge against Balasaheb Thackeray.

"What language of education has to do with what a person does? Balasaheb Thackeray and my father Shrikant Thackeray studied in English medium. They championed the cause of Marathi," said Thackeray, adding that many politicians and film stars in South India studied in English schools but are proud of Tamil and Telugu languages.

Also Read: ‘We have come together to..." Uddhav Thackeray’s big hint at reunion rally with Raj Thackeray

The MNS chief further brought up BJP and RSS stalwart LK Advani and stated that the leader studied in "St Patrick High School which was a missionary school."

"Can you doubt his contribution to Hindutva?" he asked.

Also Read: ‘All Hindi-speaking states behind us’: Raj Thackeray's big remark amid Maharashtra language row

The MNS chief added that the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra came as an effort to separate Mumbai from the state.

"The Maharashtra Government rolled back the decision on the three-language formula due to the strong unity shown by Marathi people. This decision was a precursor to the plan of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra," the MNS chief said while sharing the stage with Uddhav.

The Thackeray brothers reunited after 20 years to celebrate the Maharashtra government's rollback of the three-language policies in primary schools, which “imposed” Hindi on school children.