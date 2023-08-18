'Isn't Rahul Gandhi, vacationing in Leh, shocked?': BJP reacts to Amethi claim

After UP Congress chief Ajay Rai claimed on Friday that Rahul Gandhi will definitely contest from Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Amit Malviya said it seemed Ajay Rai spoke too much in enthusiasm. "Isn't Rahul Gandhi who is vacationing in Leh shocked after hearing Ajay Rai's announcement," Amit Malviya tweeted. Rahul Gandhi will definitely contest from Amethi, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said on Friday. (PTI)

"Now that you have made announcements for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, you should have also announced from where Sonia Gandhi will be contesting," Malviya tweeted.

Anyone can contest from anywhere but they should not say they would win, sayd BJP leader kaushal Kishore. "In a democracy, anybody can contest elections from anywhere. But it seems people of Wayanad have rejected him (Rahul Gandhi) that's why he is coming (to Amethi). They can contest from anywhere but they should not say they would win," Kishore said as quoted by PTI.

Ajay Rai was appointed as the UP Congress chief on Thursday. A day after, he announced that Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi from Varanasi if she wishes. "See, this is what the people and the party workers of Amethi want. They want Rahul Gandhi to rectify our mistakes there and they will make Rahul Gandhi win from Amethi with a massive majority," Ajay Rai explained his announcement.

"It is up to Priyanka Gandhi from where she wants to contest. But all party workers will support her with full strength. It is their (Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) personal decision on where to contest from. We will give our best performance to ensure their win...." Ajay Rai who contested against Narendra Modi from Varanasi in both 2014 and 2019 said.

Who will challenge PM Modi from Varanasi in 2024, Ajay Rai was asked. "As of now, I am standing in front of you. Rest will be decided by the party high command and the INDIA alliance," Ajay Rai said.

