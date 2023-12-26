Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: Police find letter addressed to Israeli envoy, reports say
Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: There are reports of a blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi, with the alleged explosion coming at a time when Israel is engaged in an armed conflict with Hamas, the Islamist group that governs the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
The Delhi Police have reached the incident site; the embassy is located in the national capital's Chanakyapuri area. A thorough check of the area is being conducted.
Meanwhile, Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, told ANI that they received a call informing them about a bomb blast near the Embassy. "So far nothing has been found at the location," Garg said.
- Dec 26, 2023 08:48 PM IST
Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: Letter found near ‘explosion’ site, sources say
Police have recovered a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near 'explosion' site behind Israel embassy premises, say police sources.Dec 26, 2023 08:32 PM IST
Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: Has Israeli embassy said anything?
Guy Nir, the embassy spokesperson, spoke to news agency Reuters. "We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told the agency. Read moreDec 26, 2023 08:20 PM IST
Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: ‘Blast’ near Israeli embassy in Delhi?
There are reports of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. The Delhi Police, on its part, said it received a phone call claiming there was a blast near the embassy.Share this articleTopics
