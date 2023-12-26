close_game
News / India News / Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: Police find letter addressed to Israeli envoy, reports say
Live

Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: Police find letter addressed to Israeli envoy, reports say

Dec 26, 2023 08:32 PM IST
Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: The alleged explosion comes at a time when Israel is engaged in an armed conflict with Hamas.

Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: There are reports of a blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi, with the alleged explosion coming at a time when Israel is engaged in an armed conflict with Hamas, the Islamist group that governs the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Officials at the incident site near the Israeli embassy in Delhi (ANI)
Officials at the incident site near the Israeli embassy in Delhi (ANI)

The Delhi Police have reached the incident site; the embassy is located in the national capital's Chanakyapuri area. A thorough check of the area is being conducted.

Meanwhile, Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, told ANI that they received a call informing them about a bomb blast near the Embassy. "So far nothing has been found at the location," Garg said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 26, 2023 08:48 PM IST

    Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: Letter found near ‘explosion’ site, sources say

    Police have recovered a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near 'explosion' site behind Israel embassy premises, say police sources.

  • Dec 26, 2023 08:32 PM IST

    Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: Has Israeli embassy said anything?

    Guy Nir, the embassy spokesperson, spoke to news agency Reuters. "We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told the agency. Read more

  • Dec 26, 2023 08:20 PM IST

    Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: ‘Blast’ near Israeli embassy in Delhi?

    There are reports of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. The Delhi Police, on its part, said it received a phone call claiming there was a blast near the embassy.

Sign out