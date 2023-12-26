Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: Police find letter addressed to Israeli envoy, reports say

Israel Embassy 'Blast' Live Updates: There are reports of a blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi, with the alleged explosion coming at a time when Israel is engaged in an armed conflict with Hamas, the Islamist group that governs the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Officials at the incident site near the Israeli embassy in Delhi (ANI)

The Delhi Police have reached the incident site; the embassy is located in the national capital's Chanakyapuri area. A thorough check of the area is being conducted.

Meanwhile, Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, told ANI that they received a call informing them about a bomb blast near the Embassy. "So far nothing has been found at the location," Garg said.