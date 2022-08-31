Home / India News / ‘Thank you India’: Israeli envoy on IAF evacuating citizen from Gongmaru La Pass

‘Thank you India’: Israeli envoy on IAF evacuating citizen from Gongmaru La Pass

Updated on Aug 31, 2022 04:05 PM IST

The IAF 114 Helicopter Unit’s casualty evacuation teams reached the spot within 20 minutes and spotted the Israeli national on the Gongmaru La Pass at an elevation of 16,800 feet

Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon later thanked the India n Air Force for the casualty evacuation of its citizen (Twitter/SumitDefence)
Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon later thanked the India n Air Force for the casualty evacuation of its citizen (Twitter/SumitDefence)
ByHT Correspondent

SRINAGAR: An Israeli national was evacuated from Ladakh’s Gongmaru La Pass by the Indian Air Force’s 114 Helicopter Unit on Wednesday after receiving an SOS call , an official said.

An Indian Army spokesperson said the helicopter unit received a call from Nimaling Camp near Markha Valley for casualty evacuation.

“Atar Kahana, an Israeli national, was suffering from high altitude sickness, including vomiting and low oxygen saturation. Leading from the front, the Flt Commander 114 HU, Wing Commander Ashish Kapoor and Flight Lt Rhythm Mehra and Squadron Leader Neha Singh and Sqn Ldr Ajinkya Kher got airborne within minutes, for this time-critical mission,” the spokesperson said.

The casualty evacuation choppers reached the spot within 20 minutes and spotted the casualty on the Gongmaru La Pass at an elevation of 16,800 feet.

“The first aircrew carried out a thorough recce and landed at the pass with the assistance of second crew and picked up the casualty from the pass in the turbulent weather conditions,” the spokesperson said. The entire operation was concluded within an hour.

Israeli ambassador in India Naor Gilon later thanked the Indian government for the evacuation. “Thank you again India,” he said in a post on Twitter, tagging the external affairs ministry and the air force.

This is the second evacuation of an Israeli national from Ladakh in less than a fortnight.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022
