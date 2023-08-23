Chandrayaan-3: Where is Moon mission's lander module right now? How to watch landing?
With Chandrayaan-3, India is all set to become only the fourth country to achieve a soft-landing on the lunar surface.
India is set to enter an elite club on Wednesday, with Chandrayaan-3, the country's third mission to Moon, scheduled to land on the lunar surface a little after 6pm. Ahead of the scheduled touchdown, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency which carries out India's space missions, has invited schools and educational institutes to live-stream the historic moon landing.
Click here for live updates on Chandrayaan-3 landing
“All schools and educational institutes across the nation are invited to play an active role in this historic event. They are invited to actively publicise this event among students and faculty, and organise the live-streaming of Chandrayaan-3 soft-landing within the premises,” it said in an earlier statement.
Here are the links:
Also Read | Chandrayaan 3 live telecast: When and where to watch historic moon landing?
Where is Chandrayaan-3 right now?
The mission's current location is 25 km from the nearest point on the Earth's only natural satellite, and 134 km from from the farthest.
Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 landing: UGC asks HEIs to organise live streaming for students
What is Chandrayaan-3's landing time?
Chanrayaan-3's landing module, comprising of the lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) will begin its final descent at 5:45pm IST, culminating in a soft-landing on the celestial body's surface at 6:04pm.
Also Read | What if Chandrayaan 3 misses soft landing today? 3 scenarios explained
What is the ‘elite club’?
Previously, only three countries have achieved soft-landing on the lunar surface. These are the United States, Russia and China. Additionally, after the recent failure of Russia's Luna-25, India has the opportunity to become the first country to land a mission on the South Pole of Moon, the lander module's intended destination.