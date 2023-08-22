Chandrayaan-3 landing: UGC asks HEIs to organise live streaming for students

As the landing of India's third lunar mission nears, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to organise special assemblies on Wednesday evening and live stream the event for students. Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: UGC asks HEIs to organise live streaming for students(ISRO twitter)

As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 PM.

“The landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,” UGC said.

“The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organize special Assemblies from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM and encourage students and faculty for active participation and watch LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon to witness this momentous occasion,” it added.

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 Landing To Be Postponed? ISRO Shares 'Plan B' | ‘Not Easy To Land On...’

ISRO will broadcast Chandrayaan-3's moon landing from 5:27 pm on August 23 on its website, isro.gov.in, on YouTube and Facebook pages.

On television, the live coverage will be available on DD National.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here