News / Education / News / Chandrayaan-3 landing: UGC asks HEIs to organise live streaming for students

Chandrayaan-3 landing: UGC asks HEIs to organise live streaming for students

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 22, 2023 10:59 AM IST

As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 PM.

As the landing of India's third lunar mission nears, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to organise special assemblies on Wednesday evening and live stream the event for students.

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: UGC asks HEIs to organise live streaming for students(ISRO twitter)
Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: UGC asks HEIs to organise live streaming for students(ISRO twitter)

As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 PM.

“The landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,” UGC said.

“The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organize special Assemblies from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM and encourage students and faculty for active participation and watch LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon to witness this momentous occasion,” it added.

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 Landing To Be Postponed? ISRO Shares 'Plan B' | ‘Not Easy To Land On...

ISRO will broadcast Chandrayaan-3's moon landing from 5:27 pm on August 23 on its website, isro.gov.in, on YouTube and Facebook pages.

On television, the live coverage will be available on DD National.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out