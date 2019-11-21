e-paper
Isro postpones launch of Cartosat-3 and 13 US satellites to Nov 27

india Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
The Indian space agency on Thursday said it has postponed the launch of Catosat-3 satellite and 13 commercial nanosatellites with its PSLV rocket by two days to Nov 27.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the launch of PSLV-XL variant carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 US nano satellites has been rescheduled for November 27 at 9.28 a.m.

The PSLV-XL variant rocket will blast off from India’s rocket port in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, ISRO had said the rocket launch will be on Nov 25 at 9.28 am.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

According to ISRO, the 13 nanosatellites from US is a part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the new company that was set up recently under the Department of Space.

