Isro scripts history with heaviest satellite launch

Mumbai: India on Sunday strengthened its space capability as the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully launched the Navy’s GSAT-7R (CMS-03), the heaviest communication satellite from Indian soil till date, to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). ISRO launches LVM3-M5 carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Sunday. (ANI)

In the midst of Cyclone Montha and braving inclement weather for the last two days, the indigenously built 43.5mt LVM3-M5 rocket (nicknamed Bahubali) carrying 4,410kg CMS-03, which was moved to the launch pad on October 26 for pre-launch operations, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at 5.26pm.

Following the successful completion of three stages that involved igniting two S200 boosters, twin liquid engine (L110) with 115 tonnes of liquid propellant and the fully indigenous high thrust cryogenic engine (C25) with a propellant loading of 28 tons, the satellite was injected into GTO at 5.46pm. The satellite is expected to provide communication services for 15 years.

The multi-band communication satellite will provide services over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass. According to a media statement from the Indian Navy, the GSAT-7R with indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy’s operational requirements, will strengthen the Navy’s space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities.

The communication satellite is the fifth operational flight of LVM3. The previous mission of LVM3-M4 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, where in, India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole.

Following cheers in the jubilant control room, Isro chairman V Narayanan said, “I am happy to announce that LVM3 launch vehicle has successfully injected the CMS-03 communication satellite in desired orbit. The satellite weighing 4410kg is precisely injected within the specification of the orbit.”

Congratulating the Isro community, project teams, mentors, industrial partners, academia for their contributions, Narayanan said Sunday’s mission has “brought yet another glory to India” after the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

For accomplishing this mission, the vehicle’s performance was improved in multiple directions for enhancing the payload capability by 10%, said Narayanan, adding that the satellite has incorporated new technologies. “In today’s missions, all the vehicles, systems have performed satisfactorily. I am happy to announce that till today, we have performed eight LVM3 launches including the first experimental mission. All are 100% successful.”

Stating that the launch campaign was very tough and challenging since the weather was “not that cooperative”, Narayanan added, “Even with these difficult weather conditions, we could come out successfully and accomplish this mission in a successful manner.”

Isro also announced an important experiment that was carried out with the indigenously developed C-25 cryogenic stage. After successfully injecting the satellite in the orbit and after reorienting the stage, the Indian space agency, for the first time, successfully reignited the thrust chamber. “This is going to be a great experiment to feed data for restarting the cryogenic stage in the future, for enabling mission flexibility to place multiple satellites in various orbits using the Bahubali rocket LVM3,” said Narayanan.

Shortly after the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a congratulatory message on X. “Our space sector continues to make us proud! Congratulations ISRO on the successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03. Powered by our space scientists, it is commendable how our space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation. Their successes have furthered national progress and empowered countless lives.”

A post by Union minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh on X said, “Kudos Team #ISRO! India’s #Bahubali scales the skies, with the successful launch of #LVM3M5 Mission! “Bahubali” as it is being popularly referred, LVM3-M5 rocket is carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest ever to be launched from the Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). ISRO continues to script one success after another… Thanks PM Sh @narendramodi for the unflinching government support.”

Earlier in the day, the Indian Navy in a media statement said the GSAT-7R (CMS-03) communication satellite would be the most advanced communication satellite thus far.

“GSAT-7R will provide robust telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region. Its payload includes transponders capable of supporting voice, data, and video links over multiple communication bands. This satellite will significantly enhance connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, enabling seamless and secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres of the Indian Navy,” the statement read. “In an era of complex security challenges, GSAT-7R represents Indian Navy’s determination to protect the nation’s maritime interests leveraging advanced technology through Aatmanirbharta.”

Stating that the health of the spacecraft was normal, Rajendra Kumar, CMS-03 spacecraft director, said, “Starting tomorrow, a series of orbit raising operations will be carried out to place the spacecraft in the intended geostationary orbit.”

The mission also incorporated a new antenna that was indigenously developed and its base was successfully released, said MS Sankaran, director, UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. “While solar panels will be opened after five days, the one panel looking at the sun has opened and is already generation power as the spacecraft on its way to reach its final destination.”

The next five months will see Isro launching seven satellites, said Narayanan. “The uncrewed mission to the moon is progressing well. The hardware has reached Sriharikota.”