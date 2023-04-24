Karnataka: I-T raids at properties belonging to Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda

The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at three properties belonging to former minister and Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and his kin in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada district, officials said. Gowda’s residence is right next to the Belthangady Taluk Hospital, while his second house is located in Indabettu. (ANI image)

The education institution belongs to Gangadhar Gowda’s son Ranjan Gowda.

Gowda’s residence is right next to the Belthangady Taluk Hospital, while his second house is located in Indabettu.

A team of police personnel was also present during the raids.

The IT officials, who arrived with the police at around 6:30am on Monday, verified various records and items in all three places.

Gowda quit the BJP and joined Congress in 2018. He recently announced withdrawal from politics following the denial of a ticket for the Karnataka assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the enforcement agencies have made seizures totalling over ₹250 crore in Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 29, the election commission said on Sunday.

The total seizures ( ₹254 crore) include cash ( ₹82 crore), liquor ( ₹57 crore), gold and silver ( ₹78 crore), freebies ( ₹20 crore) and drugs/narcotics ( ₹17 crore), the office of the chief electoral officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 1,930 cases have been registered with regard to the seizures.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

(With agency inputs)