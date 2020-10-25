e-paper
Home / India News / IT, ED rarely raided BJP leaders in last six years: Congress

IT, ED rarely raided BJP leaders in last six years: Congress

Dinesh Gundu Rao, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Goa, said that this “country is being run by capitalists in collusion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 08:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Panaji, Goa
AICC Incharge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao being welcomed by GPCC President Girish Chodankar and leader of opposition Digambar Kamat.(ANI)
         

Central government tax and enforcement agencies like Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate have rarely raided BJP leaders over the last six years, despite numerous government toppling instances, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here Rao said, “The BJP is stoking sentiment because party or government programmes do not matter anymore. The economy has fallen, our borders are threatened, our foreign policy has collapsed and we are friendless in our neighbourhood, there is no security for women and dalits.”

“Every day we see that ED, Income Tax are raiding Opposition parties. Show me one BJP leader in the last six years who has been issued notice by any of the enforcement agencies. Several state governments have been toppled and hundreds of crores of rupees have been spent in such attempts. IT and ED do not know what is happening? CBI does not know what is happening?” he asked further.

Rao said that this “country is being run by capitalists in collusion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“This is not a democracy. This country is being run by big capitalists in collusion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are using human and natural resources of this country to make profit. This is disastrous situation,” he said.

