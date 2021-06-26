'It should manifest finest of our traditions': PM Modi reviews development plans for Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the development plan for Ayodhya in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh government officials on Saturday. During the meeting, PM Modi was informed about various upcoming and proposed infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with the city, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama from Ramayana.

The officials also discussed various infrastructure projects like airport, expansion of railway station, bus station, roads and highways, with the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, PM Modi described Ayodhya as a city that is "etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian," as he asserted that it should "manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations."

He also said that the city should be developed such that generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime. The Prime Minister also pointed out that the developmental works in Ayodhya will continue in the foreseeable future, however, "the momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress must begin now."

"It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways," he said at the meeting as per the government release.

Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime. The human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims, PM Modi also said.

"The way Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth," PM Modi said as he called for the skills of our talented youngsters to be leveraged in this development of the city.

State chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma and various other ministers of the UP Government were part of the meeting.

Ayodhya’s development is being envisaged as a spiritual centre, global tourism hub and sustainable smart city. Authorities are planning to build Ashrams, Hotels, Bhavans of various states. A tourist facilitation centre, a world-class museum are also in the development plans for Ayodhya.

