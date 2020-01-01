‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 17:20 IST

Accusing the Opposition parties of misleading and instigating people on CAA and NPR, Union minister of state for Home G Kishan Reddy said that minorities including Hindus and Sikhs from neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh don’t have anywhere else to go, and that we should give them citizenship.

“If minorities including Hindus and Sikhs (from neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh) don’t come to India, where would they go? Italy will not accept Hindus. Italy will not accept Sikhs. They are poor. They can’t go there. It is our moral responsibility to give citizenship to the minorities, including Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan because time to time our leaders promised it,” Reddy said in Varanasi.

“Even Congress leaders like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former home minister P Chidambaram talked about it,” he said, adding that Pakistan failed to give protection to minorities there. “That is why population of the minorities, including Hindus and Sikh decreased in Pakistan.”

He said that India has given more rights to its minorities.

“CAA is not against anyone. It would not affect the citizenship of any Indian. I want to assure all the Indian Muslims, all Christians, Sikhs and other minorities that the CAA is not against them. It will have no effect on the citizenship of any Indian, including Muslims and other minorities,” Reddy said.

The CAA came into being after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. That is why it is inappropriate to protest against the CAA. CAA will be implemented across the nation,” he added.

Asked if the Centre would force the states saying that they won’t implement the CAA, Reddy said that the CAA is an act and all the states have already started preparations for its implementation.

Reddy accused the Opposition parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, of misleading minorities on CAA and NPR. He also accused these parties of doing propaganda which is like “betraying the country”.

“I want to ask former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as to why they are misleading the people on CAA? Why they are doing so? Why did Congress not issue even a single line appeal for peace when there was violence during protest against CAA? As a former chief minister, was it not responsibility of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to make an appeal for peace? But none of the Opposition parties did so,” Reddy said.

Reddy said that NPR is a decision taken by the Congress during its rule. He said that the NPR and Census are constitutional obligation and no document is required for NPR and Census.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement that tax will increase after implementation of the CAA as it happened post GST, Reddy said, “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know the difference between CAA and GST. He has no idea about NPR and NRC.”