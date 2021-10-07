I-T raids at premises linked to Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar, kin

The Income Tax department has said it is carrying out searches at premises of multiple sugar mills and real estate groups, including those linked to Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his three sisters. I-T sleuths are searching official and residential premises of the linked individuals in Mumbai, Pune and Satara.

The tax department has not revealed names of business entities or individuals being raided. However, Pawar himself told journalists that the I-T department was raiding places linked to him and his three sisters. He also said he doesn’t know the purpose of these raids as he was tax compliant.

“It is true, I-T has raided a few firms related to me. It is their right…I don’t know whether they were conducted for political purposes or they want more information as we have been paying taxes on time. However, my only grief is that they conducted raids on the premises related to my three sisters. One stays in Kolhapur and the other two in Pune after getting married 35 to 40 years ago.I could not understand the reason behind raids on them,” said Pawar.

“If they are getting raided because they are my sisters, then the people of the state should ponder about the extent of misuse of Central agencies. I am repeating it again, I have no complaint over raids on sugar mills (related to me), they (I-T department) can do whatever they feel like but I am feeling bad for those who are not related (to my businesses) in that context and [if] people can go [to] this level…Raids were conducted on sisters (establishments) even when they have no relation with my firms and politics,” he told reporters.

I-T officials familiar with the developments said multiple teams comprising dozens of officers on Thursday were carrying out simultaneous searches at sugar mills and real estate groups directly or indirectly linked to Ajit Pawar or his kins.

Though confirming the raids, the I-T department refused to share any further information at this stage, saying the searches were expected to continue for hours.

Some places linked to a minister from Goa were also reportedly being searched. However the agency did not shared any information on this.

In July, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth ₹65.75 crore belonging to Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sakhar Karkhana (SSK), situated at Chimangaon in Satara district, in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank money laundering case. These assets were said to be related to Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra.