ITBP chief Praveen Kumar gets additional charge of BSF director general

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Praveen Kumar has been assigned the additional charge of Border Security Force (BSF) director general from December 1, the Union home ministry said in an order on Friday. Daljit Singh Chaudhary, the BSF chief, is superannuating on November 30. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Praveen Kumar. (itbpolice.nic.in)

Kumar, a 1993 batch West Bengal cadre Indian Police Service officer, served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for over two decades until his appointment as the ITBP chief on October 1.

Chaudhury, a recipient of four gallantry medals, led the BSF during Operation Sindoor. BSF personnel were awarded two Vir Chakras and 16 gallantry medals for the role during the cross-border operation in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

BSF teams destroyed Pakistani outposts, terror launch pads, and neutralised terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into India during cover fire by the Pakistan army.

BSF is the world’s largest border guarding force with nearly 27,0000 personnel. The ITBP, a central police organisation, guards the India-China border across five states and is also involved in internal security duties.

Kumar and Chaudhury are in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur for the annual DGs conferences. Ahead of the meeting, the chiefs of all central armed police forces, such as ITBP and BSF, visited the Bastar region amid heightened anti-Maoist operations there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 60th edition of the conference on November 29-30 at Raipur’s Indian Institute of Management. The theme of the conference this year is “Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions.”