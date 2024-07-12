'It's against Constitution': Mayawati welcomes DU move to reject proposal on ‘Manusmriti’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday welcomed Delhi University's (DU) decision to reject the proposal to include ‘Manusmriti’ in its law syllabus, with the senior politician saying that there was ‘strong opposition’ to the proposal. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Hindustan Times)

“Strong opposition to the proposal to teach Manusmriti in the Law Department of Delhi University, which goes against the honour and dignity of the Indian Constitution and its egalitarian and welfare objectives, is natural, and the decision to cancel this proposal is a welcome step,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further stated that Manusmriti was not in line with principles on which the Constitution was drafted by the committee headed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

“His Holiness Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambdekar composed the universally accepted Indian Constitution, especially keeping the self-respect of the neglected people and women as well as humanism and secularism at the core, which does not match with Manusmriti at all. Therefore, any such attempt is not appropriate at all,” Mayawati wrote on the microblogging platform.

Delhi University on Manusmriti

On Thursday, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh clarified that its LLB students will not have to study the manuscript as suggestions to include it in the syllabus ‘have been rejected.’

"Today a proposal by the Faculty of Law was submitted to the Delhi University. In the proposal, they had suggested changes in the paper titled Jurisprudence. One of the changes was to include readings on Manusmriti. We have rejected both the suggested readings and the amendments proposed by the Faculty. Nothing of this sort will be taught to students," said Singh in a video message shared by the varsity.

(With ANI inputs)