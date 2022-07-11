State calls Pythagoras theorem ‘fake news’, proposes to teach Manusmriti under NEP
Bengaluru
A fresh controversy has erupted in Karnataka’s primary and secondary education as a ‘position paper on knowledge of India’ proposes that students not merely accept contents of textbooks as “infallible truth” and question how “fake news”, such as Pythagoras theorem, apple falling on Newton’s head and other issues, are “created and propagated.”
A team from Karnataka, preparing the proposal, has also recommended that children be taught Sanskrit as the third language, and mooted the introduction of Manusmriti and ancient numeral systems, such as Bhutasankhya and Katapayadi-sankhya paddhati, in its syllabus under the National Education Policy (NEP), according to a media report on Sunday.
“Many of the Smṛiti literature of this civilisational nation have been relegated to obscurity or being proscribed due to incomplete and poor understanding of their ethos and content. For instance, even though Manusmṛiti contains lofty ideals of public and societal good, it has become controversial to the extent that its very name solicits unwarranted bemoan from a section of our society. It will be a matter of surprise to learn that injunctions to the effect of prohibiting the spilling of pollutants, leftovers, blood or poison in water; spitting in water; urinating on the streets or in the barns; defecating/urinating in fields, canals, mountains, fire places, dilapidated Devālayas; littering river banks is mentioned in Manusmṛiti,” according to the contents of the paper that was submitted to the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) in January this year.
“Encouraging an attitude of questioning and not merely accepting whatever the textbooks (or print/electronic/social media) say as infallible truth, with a clear foundation of how knowledge generation takes place and how fake news such as Pythagoras theorem, apple falling on Newton’s head etc. are created and propagated,” according to the position paper.
HT has seen a copy of this paper.
The controversy comes at a time when the primary and secondary education in Karnataka came under scrutiny over the syllabus row under the Rohit Chakrathirtha-led textbook revision committee that dropped references to prominent historical personalities and including controversial figures in what was touted as an attempt to “saffronise” school education by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.
The controversy around the syllabus and growing protests had forced the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government to make around eight changes even though the demand is that the entire textbook be withdrawn.
“It is also recommended that some of the examples given in the textbooks on Bhāratīya geometry can be done outside the classroom, probably in the playground. Sections on Greek mathematics need to be trimmed down, especially the depictions of the faces of “Greek mathematicians” such as Pythagoras, Heron etc,” according to the position paper.
Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh could not be reached for comment.
“This is just in the primary stages of preparations. Like in the NEP, all states can make proposals on subjects it deems as important and send it to the national council which will have the final say,” said one person aware of the developments, requesting not to be named.
A BJP minister said that there was a need to constantly change the syllabus to ensure students get updated information and not remain stagnant with contents that may not have relevance now. He requested not to be identified as the subject does not come under his department.
-
Senior citizen struggles to get an FIR registered in cheating case
A former official of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (64), Kailas Baburao Deshmukh, is awaiting a police probe into Rs 20 lakh investment he had made in a private company in May 2014 till June 2014 where he was promised high returns on investment. He had given a written application to the police, but a first information report (FIR) is yet to be registered.
-
Ludhiana: 4 days after explosion in boiler, factory owner, manager booked
Four days after a boiler in a dying factory exploded, leading to the death of a labourer, police booked the owner of the unit. One person was also injured in the incident. The accused have been identified as Ajay Gupta, the factory owner, and the manager, Paramjit Singh. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Dhananji Rai of Kuliyewal village, who is brother of the victim Deepak Kumar.
-
Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹1 crore from Pune jeweller
PUNE The Pune rural police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a jeweller based in Shirur. Gaikwad has been identified as Rahul Sukhdeo Gaikwad, a resident of Kohkadi village in Parner tehsil of the Ahmednagar district, who allegedly made a call to a jeweller Vaibhav Khabiya on July 4. As per the complainant, he had received a call from an unknown number on July 4.
-
GADVASU celebrates National Fish Farmers Day
National Fish Farmers Day was celebrated by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday. Meera D Ansal, dean, college of fisheries, GADVASU, said that over the last four decades, total fish production of the country has increased from 2.44 to 14.16 million tones (mt) in 2019-20, with corresponding increase in inland sector contribution from 36% (0.88 mt) to 73.65% (10.43 mt).
-
Properties of 3 seized over drug trade: Cops
In a crackdown against the narcotics trade in the city, the Bengaluru police have started attaching the properties of habitual offenders. The properties of three such offenders have been attached, senior officials from the police department said on Sunday. The seizures are a part of the police strategy to warn the drug offenders of the consequences of their actions. A case against habitual offender, G Mallesh, 50 was registered with Konanakunte police station in Bengaluru in 2018.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics