Home / India News / RSS holds rallies in Tamil Nadu towns, Dalit outfit distributes Manusmriti in protest

RSS holds rallies in Tamil Nadu towns, Dalit outfit distributes Manusmriti in protest

india news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 09:22 PM IST

VCK founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan distributed booklets of 'Manusmriti' in Chennai and said his party distributed about one lakh copies – of select portions from the text – across Tamil Nadu to oppose the right wing organisation.

RSS workers hold rally in amid heavy police deployment in Cuddalore on Sunday.(ANI)
RSS workers hold rally in amid heavy police deployment in Cuddalore on Sunday.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday held route marches in three towns of Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore, amid massive deployment of police personnel. Earlier this week, the Madras high court granted permission to saffron outfit to hold its rallies.

A large number of RSS volunteers were seen taking part in the marches in full uniform of white shirt and khaki trousers in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur. A statement from the RSS said the route marches were held in commeration of Saint Vallalar's (1823-1874) 200th birth year, Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth year and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence. Public meetings were also held following the marches, according to a PTI report.

Meanwhile, members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a Tamil Nadu-based outfit seeking to fight against caste-based discrimination, distributed copies of 'Manusmriti' to oppose the right wing organisation. VCK founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan distributed booklets of 'Manusmriti' in Chennai and said his party has distributed about one lakh copies – of select portions from the text – across Tamil Nadu.

The PTI report said the move is to oppose the RSS and its ideology, that reflected 'Manusmriti'. VCK is an ally of Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

A day ago, the RSS said that it would appeal against a single-judge order of the Madras high court granting permission for the events in 44 towns/cities with conditions. The organisation had sought the court's approval to hold the events in 50 places.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rss tamil nadu
rss tamil nadu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out