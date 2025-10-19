'It's fine because it's not Bengaluru?' Delhi Diwali traffic chaos sparks debate online

As images of stalled vehicles and miles-long jams of Delhi amid Diwali rush did the rounds, social media users quickly turned the spotlight towards another familiar player in India's urban traffic discourse: Bengaluru. Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram have been witnessing long traffic snarls amid Diwali rush (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo) Delhi's traffic gridlock has been stirring quite the conversation online - not just about the capital but about Karnataka's Bengaluru also, residents of which feel the snarls of other cities are not reported as much. Comments under visuals of Delhi's choked roads have been coming in thick and fast, many playfully noting the absence of criticism usually directed at Bengaluru's infamous traffic. “Where are all the anti Bengaluru gang . They will be silent about this,” said one user.

One user quipped, "It's fine… because it's not Bangalore, right?", another wrote, “It's not bangalore and all the elites don't care”.

Some even joked that the only reason Bengaluru was free of traffic this week was because most of its residents had flown back home for the festive break. It's not the first time two of India's busiest metros have been pitted against each other in the court of public opinion - especially when it comes to infrastructure, mobility, and, of course, traffic. Delhi roads choked Delhi has been seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic on key stretches such as Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road between Pragati Maidan and Badarpur border, Aurobindo Marg, Barapullah elevated road, Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway and other roads leading to adjoining cities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has been flooded with commuters writing about the choking traffic jams that prompted the Delhi Police on Thursday to cancel leaves of all traffic personnel to handle the situation. “I’ve never seen traffic like this in Delhi! Been stuck in the same spot for over 2 hours nothing’s moving. Called 112 three-four times, but the call kept dropping and no one called back. What a mess! With the festival season ahead, this is pathetic planning by the authorities,” one user wrote on X.