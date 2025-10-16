‘Never seen traffic like this’: Delhi roads choked, commuters wonder what is happening

What is up with the Delhi traffic? Don't worry, it is not just you, it is all of us wondering lately as Google Maps seems to have gone on red mode for the city and its adjoining areas with commuters being stuck in hours-long traffic jams amid the festive rush. Massive Traffic Jam seen over Ring Road near South Extension Market ahead of Diwali Festival in New Delhi ((Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)) While Delhi is among the cities in India infamous for its traffic during particular hours of the day, the Diwali season keeps key roads choked almost entire day not just in the city but nearby cities of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Noida, Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad among others.

Traffic snarls persisted on Thursday as well with bumper-to-bumper chaos on key stretches such as Outer Ring Road and Ring Road in south Delhi, Mathura Road between Pragati Maidan and Badarpur border, Aurobindo Marg, Barapullah elevated road, Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, leading to Ghaziabad - replicating the scenes of Wednesday. ‘Never seen traffic like this’ Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, was flooded with commuters writing about the choking traffic jams that prompted the Delhi Police on Thursday to cancel leaves of all traffic personnel to handle the situation. “I’ve never seen traffic like this in Delhi! Been stuck in the same spot for over 2 hours nothing’s moving. Called 112 three-four times, but the call kept dropping and no one called back. What a mess! With the festival season ahead, this is pathetic planning by the authorities,” one user wrote on X.

Some people took to memes to express frustration over the traffic situation. “People in traffic jam during festivals in Delhi,” one user wrote on X, attaching a meme.