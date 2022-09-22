Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘It's not a post, but…’: Rahul Gandhi's advice to Congress president's aspirants

‘It's not a post, but…’: Rahul Gandhi's advice to Congress president's aspirants

india news
Updated on Sep 22, 2022 02:49 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his piece of advice to those who may contest for party president post it is not just an organisational post, but an ideological post which represents a belief system.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference.(HT file)
ByHT News Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his piece of advice to those who may contest the party president's post is that it is not just an organisational post, but an ideological post, which represents a belief system and vision of India

“My piece of advice to those who may contest for Congress president's post — you are taking on a position which is historic and defines a particular view of India. It is not just an organisational post, it is an ideological post, which represents a belief system and vision of India,” Gandhi, who on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', said at a press conference on being asked about a piece of advice he would give to the Congress chief aspirants.

On asked why the yatra not spending more time in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said the Congress has a very clear view on what needs to be done there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP